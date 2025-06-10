Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Landmark Digital Assets Legislation Passes Committee

Johnson’s Landmark Digital Assets Legislation Passes Committee

Washington, D.C. – Today, the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act passed the House Agriculture Committee by a vote of 47-6 to establish a clear regulatory framework for digital assets in the United States.

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), Chairman of the Agriculture subcommittee on digital assets, introduced this legislation in May along with Committee on Agriculture Chairman G.T. Thompson (R-PA), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill (R-AR), and Financial Services subcommittee on digital assets Chairman Bryan Steil (R-WI).

“Over the next few years, blockchain technology will transform most every industry,” said Johnson. “Unfortunately, regulatory uncertainty has pushed innovation and investment overseas. Our bill creates clear rules of the road, ensuring America will power the future of blockchain and digital assets.”

Click here or the image above for Johnson’s remarks in last week’s Agriculture Committee hearing.

The CLARITY Act is also cosponsored by U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Angie Craig (D-MN), Rep. Don Davis (D-NC), Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Bill Huizenga (R-MI), and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ).

Click here for the text of the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act.

Click here for a section-by-section.

Click here for a one-pager.

