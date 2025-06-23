Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Office Now Accepting Fall 2025 Internship Applications

Dusty Johnson’s Office Now Accepting Fall 2025 Internship Applications

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced that his office is seeking internship applicants for the fall in his Washington, D.C., Rapid City, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls offices.

Duties of a congressional intern will include researching legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, leading tours of the U.S. Capitol, handling constituent phone calls, sorting mail, and providing support to the staff and the Congressman. Interns will work closely with staff while developing their research, writing, and communications skills. Most importantly, they will gain an in-depth understanding of the federal legislative branch while helping to serve South Dakota constituents.

Applicants interested in federal tribal relations or Native American issues are encouraged to apply for the Ben Reifel Internship based in the Washington, D.C. office. The ideal candidate will intern for a minimum of six weeks and have a desire to serve South Dakota’s tribal communities.

“Our internship program is an opportunity to see how Congress works—from legislating in D.C. to assisting constituents in South Dakota,” said Johnson. “Our interns contribute to the meaningful work we do day in and day out. Through the collaborative work environment of our offices, interns can learn a host of information and skills to set them up for success, regardless of their career path.”

Interested applicants should complete the online internship application no later than July 15, 2025. More information about the internship program, along with the application, can be found online. Resumes should be submitted at dustyjohnson.house.gov/services/internships.

###