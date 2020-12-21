Dear Santa
By Rep. Dusty Johnson
Dear Santa,
2020 was a hard year for all of us, and as I’m sure you know, the world continues to battle a global pandemic. It’s not been all bad though, and what can only be called a Christmas Miracle, our healthcare workers are beginning to receive a lifesaving vaccine. Americans have buckled down, and we’ve done our best to make the Nice List – I hope you’ll keep my Christmas list in mind as you’re making the rounds this year.
All I want for Christmas is…
- All of our healthcare workers, senior citizens, and those most vulnerable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Relief for hurting small businesses, schools, and families.
- Passage of the PRICE Act for our cattle producers.
- To stop surprise medical billing for Americans. Hopefully this happens in an end of year spending bill!
- Good weather for our farmers and ranchers.
- A functional Congress.
- Peace and comfort to those that have lost loved ones in 2020.
Now Santa, I know these are hefty requests, but if anyone can make the impossible happen during the holiday season, it’s you.
Thanks,
Dusty Johnson
Merry Christmas!
###
One thought on “Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Dear Santa”
Dear Santa:
All I want for Christmas is a House representative who can decide for himself whether to get vaccinated instead of taking a poll. I want a representative who has the ability to make a decision and stand by it, right or wrong.