Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Insolvency is not an option

Insolvency is not an option

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

February 28, 2025

BIG Update

President Trump and his Administration have been in office for just over a month, and the results at the southern border are remarkable. In a single month, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more than 20,000 illegal aliens. Under Biden’s Administration, ICE arrested 33,000 for the entire year. The Trump Administration has seen a 627% increase in arrests – removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities. Legislation passed by Congress, like the Laken Riley Act, has been effective in helping ICE arrest and remove these criminals.

Additionally, daily border encounters have dropped 93% and hit a 15-year low. Working together, we are securing the border and keeping America safe. Promises made, promises kept.

BIG Idea

Welfare programs exist to help people who need it the most – they are not a handout to those who are unwilling to work. Yet, each year, millions of dollars in SNAP benefits (commonly referred to as food stamps) get sent to adults who are able-bodied and without children who are choosing not to work. In fact, there are 42 million people receiving benefits, which is the same number of enrollees seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, but 64% of the able-bodied adults on food stamps don’t work at all.

I introduced a bill, the America Works Act, to ensure that people receiving these benefits work at least 20 hours a week. As a former SNAP recipient, I’ve experienced firsthand how work is the best pathway out of poverty. Let me be clear – these work requirements would not be applied to children, pregnant mothers, people over 65 years of age, and those who are disabled.

The success of enforcing work requirements is clear. For states like Arkansas, Missouri, and Mississippi that implemented work requirements, able-bodied adults who began working saw their income double or triple within a few months or years. I want to help people up and out of poverty, not leave them there.

BIG News

America is $37 trillion in debt, and trillions more in debt get added each year with current spending levels. Essential programs are headed for insolvency within a decade if real reforms are not made and waste, fraud, and abuse are not ended. Now is the time to reverse the curse and put America on the right path.

Thankfully, this week, House Republicans put forward a goal for significant cuts across the federal government. Don’t worry, cuts will not be made to Social Security and SNAP benefits for hungry children, pregnant women, elderly, and disabled individuals. This bill will allow Congress to enhance border security, lock in your current tax rate and child tax credit, and unleash American energy.

I was proud to vote for this budget framework. I refuse to stand idly by and allow America to fall off a fiscal cliff. Congress must restore fiscal sanity to protect the financial health of our country for our children and generations to come.

