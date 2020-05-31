Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: IRS, Get It Together

IRS, Get It Together

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

Last I heard, 20 million Americans had not received their stimulus checks.

In the three months since the CARES Act passed Congress, I’ve been patient. South Dakotans have been patient – all while waiting for the help some of them desperately need.

My patience has run low. My office has heard from hundreds of South Dakotans who are not only waiting on stimulus checks but are also waiting months for their tax returns. This is unacceptable.

Ben from Marshall County filed his return in February. My office has contacted the IRS on his behalf and Ben has continuously called. This month he will be $400 short on rent. He’s counting on his tax refund – it’s his money – but the IRS won’t return his phone calls and they won’t return the phone calls and emails from congressional offices like mine.

In April, I sent a letter to IRS Commissioner Rettig requesting the IRS expeditiously increase the workforce capacity to support taxpayers during the pandemic. With more than 50,000 unemployment claims in South Dakota, people are depending on their tax returns like never before.

Workers in hospitals, in packing plants, in factories, in banks are working overtime to meet the needs of this nation. I do not see that same dedication from the leadership of the IRS, and it is time for them to get it together.

###