Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: It’s Time for CLARITY

It’s Time for CLARITY
By Rep. Dusty Johnson
June 13, 2025
BIG Update
For too long, the United States has resisted creating a regulatory framework for digital assets. That’s not a strategy – it’s a surrender. My bill, the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act would establish clear rules of the road for digital asset regulation, giving certainty to developers and consumers. This week, the CLARITY Act passed the House Agriculture Committee by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 47-6.
Sooner than we expect, digital assets and blockchain technology will transform almost every industry. Our landmark legislation will foster innovation and investment in America to ensure our country powers the future of blockchain and digital assets development.
Click here or the image above for Johnson’s remarks
BIG Idea
South Dakota has $29 million in funding from federal electric vehicle (EV) programs that are unusable due to rules that were attached when it was received from the Biden Administration. The EV agenda of the Biden Administration has passed, but South Dakota and other states are left with money that can only be used on EV infrastructure.
I introduced the Highway Funding Flexibility Act to allow states like South Dakota to reallocate these dollars to other highway and infrastructure projects that are a priority. States would be able to use these dollars for engineering, design, construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, restoration, and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and truck parking facilities.
More than $7 billion was allocated across the country for EV projects, and there are few EV chargers to show for it. America’s transportation infrastructure is lagging behind China’s and it’s time to prioritize the health of our roads and bridges. Congress and the White House should empower states to make the necessary investments to address their unique transportation needs.
BIG News
The images and videos of vandalism, looting, assault on law enforcement, and rioting in Los Angeles are troubling. These are not protesters, but are violent individuals upset about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers who are enforcing the law.
California Governor Newsom’s soft-on-crime policies have led to vicious assaults on law enforcement. This is not the American way. Local law enforcement and ICE officers deserve our respect and support for keeping us all safe.
5 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: It’s Time for CLARITY”
Another stark contrast between Toby and Dusty. Do you think Toby has the intelligence and skill to legislate like Dusty?
De-fund public radio, tribal radio stations? Yep, Toby is just that smart, too.
“Sooner than we expect, digital assets and blockchain technology will transform almost every industry.”
Quick Dusty, name one application for this stuff that isn’t a scam, money laundering scheme and/or way to funnel money to crooked politicians.
I’ll wait. Take your time. Just one…
I’m sure none of this has to do with the billions of dollars that will be laundered to the Trump family via World Liberty Financial. Completely unrelated. No swamp here.
ICE agents need to lose the masks and always need to be properly identified as such as they do their jobs. No one is in favor of rioting causing property damage and harm to the police but National Guardsmen and Marines should never be used that only serve to intimidate protestors in a few block area of any American city. Media that implies the city is burning is using video footage of the same five self-driving cars that looters set on fire last Friday night.