Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: It’s Time for CLARITY

It’s Time for CLARITY

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

June 13, 2025

BIG Update

For too long, the United States has resisted creating a regulatory framework for digital assets. That’s not a strategy – it’s a surrender. My bill, the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act would establish clear rules of the road for digital asset regulation, giving certainty to developers and consumers. This week, the CLARITY Act passed the House Agriculture Committee by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 47-6.

Sooner than we expect, digital assets and blockchain technology will transform almost every industry. Our landmark legislation will foster innovation and investment in America to ensure our country powers the future of blockchain and digital assets development.

Click here or the image above for Johnson’s remarks

BIG Idea

South Dakota has $29 million in funding from federal electric vehicle (EV) programs that are unusable due to rules that were attached when it was received from the Biden Administration. The EV agenda of the Biden Administration has passed, but South Dakota and other states are left with money that can only be used on EV infrastructure.

I introduced the Highway Funding Flexibility Act to allow states like South Dakota to reallocate these dollars to other highway and infrastructure projects that are a priority. States would be able to use these dollars for engineering, design, construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, restoration, and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and truck parking facilities.

More than $7 billion was allocated across the country for EV projects, and there are few EV chargers to show for it. America’s transportation infrastructure is lagging behind China’s and it’s time to prioritize the health of our roads and bridges. Congress and the White House should empower states to make the necessary investments to address their unique transportation needs.

BIG News

The images and videos of vandalism, looting, assault on law enforcement, and rioting in Los Angeles are troubling. These are not protesters, but are violent individuals upset about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers who are enforcing the law.

California Governor Newsom’s soft-on-crime policies have led to vicious assaults on law enforcement. This is not the American way. Local law enforcement and ICE officers deserve our respect and support for keeping us all safe.

