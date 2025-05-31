Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Modernizing Government

Modernizing Government

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

May 30, 2025

BIG Update

The 250 students at Girls State in Vermillion had great questions and high enthusiasm about being civically involved. We had a great conversation about politics and policy in D.C., why that matters in South Dakota, and the importance of civility in politics. The American Legion Auxiliary always puts on a great event, and I was happy to join them.

Johnson speaking at Girls State

BIG Idea

America’s environmental review process is still done on paper, which slows down a process that already takes years to complete. This slow, laborious process disincentivizes investments and expansion of our economy.

I introduced the Interactive Federal Review Act to modernize this process that is stuck in the 90s. My bill would direct the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to use interactive, digital platforms to complete the permitting process, cutting the review times in half.

President Trump recently issued a memorandum encouraging federal agencies to adopt this electronic approach to permitting. I look forward to working with the Trump Administration and Congress to speed up vital infrastructure projects in our country and let America build again.

BIG News

The Senate recently voted to prohibit California’s zero-emissions mandates from going into effect. These mandates would force all vehicles sold in California to be zero-emissions—electric vehicles—by 2035, restricting consumer choice. If someone wants to drive an EV, they have the right to do so, but I don’t think the government should be choosing the car that is best for you.

As a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I’ve long opposed policies like this that would create harmful patchworks of different regulations. The House voted on this issue in early May, and it now awaits President Trump’s signature.

###