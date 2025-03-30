Congressman Dusty Johnson‘s Weekly column: Preventing Foreign Interference



Preventing Foreign Interference

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

March 28, 2025

BIG Update

It’s important to honor the sacrifices our service members have made to protect our freedoms. Last week, I recognized 15 Vietnam-era veterans in Sturgis and thanked them for their service to our country.

Through the Vietnam Veteran Commemoration Program, I’ve recognized more than 1,100 veterans since 2019. This program is being phased out by the Department of Defense (DOD) this November. When Congress created the program, the funding provided to honor veterans was to be used until expended. So today, I asked the DOD for a status update. If sufficient funds remain, I would like the Secretary to consider extending the program until all resources are expended, so as many veterans as possible are honored.

If you know a Vietnam-era veteran, please submit a nomination soon to ensure they receive their much-deserved recognition. Veterans can be nominated by filling out the form at dustyjohnson.house.gov/services/vietnam-veteran-commemoration or by calling my Sioux Falls Office at 605-275-2868.

Johnson and Vietnam-era veterans in Sturgis

BIG Idea

America’s foreign adversaries, like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), are targeting our universities with lucrative funding. While universities are required to report these funds under the Higher Education Act, many go unreported or are incompletely reported. In 2019, up to 70% of institutions failed to comply with the reporting requirements.

Our adversaries do not share American values and through these funds, they are able to push propaganda, interfere with research, and censor free speech at universities. A congressional investigation into two research universities found nearly $40 million in unreported contracts with the CCP and billions of foreign funding provided anonymously. This cannot be tolerated.

To remedy this, I voted to pass the DETERRENT Act to ensure our colleges disclose these funds, including any financial support from countries of concern, such as China and Russia. This will increase transparency and accountability in higher education and protecting national security. The DETERRENT Act will strengthen the ability to track foreign influence and protect our young adults from the malign influence of our adversaries.

BIG News

This week, the world found out that a journalist was inadvertently added to a Signal group chat where high-ranking government officials discussed military operations to attack the Houthi terrorists. This is a big mistake and can never happen again. While the mission was successful, if this information got into the wrong hands, U.S. military men and women could have been in big trouble and the operation could have failed.

As our national security leaders continue to protect the United States and target terrorists, I hope they will discuss these plans in appropriate settings.

###