Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly column: Protecting American Farmland



Protecting American Farmland

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

June 27, 2025

BIG Update

China owns a concerning amount of farmland in the United States, and much of that land is near our military bases. For years, I have been sounding the alarm on how China’s purchases of American farmland pose a risk to our food security and national security. Our foreign adversaries—especially China—should not be purchasing U.S. farmland. We can never assume their intentions are good or these purchases are random. Rather, each move from the Chinese Communist Party is a deliberate attempt to increase their global dominance and undermine America.

This week, I voted to pass the Agricultural Risk Review Act to make sure the U.S. Secretary of the Agriculture’s voice is heard when it comes to ag land purchases that pose a risk to America. This bill will protect America’s farmland, military bases, and food supply, but most importantly, national security.

Map of Chinese-owned farmland in the U.S.

BIG Idea

Clean water is essential for economic growth, but the Clean Water Act imposes overly burdensome regulations and America’s permitting process is slow and antiquated. States and the federal government have access to technology to get these projects done in a more timely manner, but it’s not commonly used. This week, I secured a provision in the PERMIT Act to encourage states to use an online dashboard to improve permitting efficiency. The PERMIT Act passed the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and now heads to the full House.

I’ve been focused on permitting reform and this bill is another step toward increased transparency and quicker project timelines. Congress must cut red tape to unleash America’s energy and building potential.

BIG News

President Trump’s decisive action to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites quickly led to a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. I’m grateful for our brave men and women in uniform who safely and successfully completed this mission. The world is safer without a nuclear Iran and with an America that leads by peace through strength.

I recently wrote about America’s role abroad. You can read that article in the Ripon Forum here.

