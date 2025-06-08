Providing Clarity
By Rep. Dusty Johnson
June 6, 2025
BIG News
Earlier this week, the Department of Justice arrested two Chinese nationals for smuggling an agroterrorism weapon, funded by the Chinese Communist Party, into the United States. I’ve been sounding the alarm for years that the Chinese Communist Party seeks to undermine America’s food supply and national security – this weapon could have devastated both. If these individuals are found guilty, they must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
As a member of the Select Committee on China, I have seen and heard many ways China is undermining U.S. interests. We’ve been working in Congress to identify and address these concerns to protect America from the malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party.
BIG Idea
Blockchain technology will transform and empower every industry, much sooner than most people realize. The House Agriculture Committee held a hearing on my bill, the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act. The United States has the potential to be a leader in this space and the CLARITY Act establishes a much-needed regulatory framework to foster investment and innovation. My bill will give digital asset markets the clarity they need to thrive, protect consumers, and foster innovation.
BIG Update
Attendees at this year’s Boys State in Aberdeen had some great questions for me when I visited with them earlier this week. We discussed the deficit, the threat of China’s growing influence in the U.S., how to get involved in government, and the importance of volunteering.
Johnson with Boys State attendees
I was able to thank nine more Vietnam-era veterans while in Aberdeen during a Vietnam veteran pinning ceremony this week. These veterans didn’t get the welcome home they deserved, and I was honored to thank them for their service to the United States.
Johnson with Vietnam-era veterans in Aberdeen
17 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Providing Clarity”
If Dusty is so greatly concerned about the CCP’s ownership of ag in this country, where is the outcry with their ownership of major hog processing facilities and its chains of retail stores here.
Did you discuss the deficit? And how the “Big Beautiful Bill” will increase it despite all your promises and declarations of fiscal conservatism? Feckless nerd.
Did Dusty tell these Vietnam era vets he cut their benefits?
voted to cut their benefits?
probably voted against funding for gender reassignment
No more abortions. This restriction of access to “reproductive health care” is especially important to all those Vietnam Era veterans, right?
You’re a terrible person. Over 7000 dead in combat and even more due to suicide and you laugh off our benefits being cut as “lol, must be trans.” What is wrong with you?
As a service – connected disabled vet, I’m not aware of any of my benefits being “cut”.
I’ve seen speculation from groups claiming that the Trump administration plans cut veterans benefits, but absolutely no evidence they’ve actually done so.
List the specific “benefit cuts” you’re claiming.
Put up, or shut up
A 15% cut to VA employees isnt a cut to you? Cool story, bro.
That’s not a cut in benefits, and if you’ve ever seen the VA organizational charts, you’d realize those cuts are for unnecessary overhead, not staff that actually serves the veterans.
I’m a disabled vet that retired as a VA employee. Cutting out layers of the bureaucracy will actually make the VA more efficient and effective in providing services to veterans .
I’m also a disabled vet who has numerous friends who work for the VA (suprise, 25% of the VA workforce are vets) and they and I both say you are full of it. Further, the VHA is ABSOLUTELY a benefit certain vets are entitled to. To argue a 15% RIF will IMPROVE services is asinine.
Benefits haven’t been cut and if you don’t realize that the levels of bureaucracy between the Secretary of the VA and the actual hospitals, clinics and field offices absolutely needs to be reduced, you’ve never understood where the real problems are within the VA system.
Frankly, the VA services in South Dakota are some of the best in the country, but unfortunately that’s not the case for the vast majority of veterans receiving services.
Again, it is an asinine claim. 85000 employees are cut and you say things will get BETTER. Nonsense.
It’s a start, but they need to keep cutting.
Typical Democrat solution to government inefficiency: make government bigger.
There it is. If you dont wamt slashing and burning of the VA, you are a democrat. Vets WILL remember this.
Nobody is “slashing and burning” the VA.