Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Providing Clarity

Providing Clarity

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

June 6, 2025

BIG News

Earlier this week, the Department of Justice arrested two Chinese nationals for smuggling an agroterrorism weapon, funded by the Chinese Communist Party, into the United States. I’ve been sounding the alarm for years that the Chinese Communist Party seeks to undermine America’s food supply and national security – this weapon could have devastated both. If these individuals are found guilty, they must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

As a member of the Select Committee on China, I have seen and heard many ways China is undermining U.S. interests. We’ve been working in Congress to identify and address these concerns to protect America from the malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party.

BIG Idea

Blockchain technology will transform and empower every industry, much sooner than most people realize. The House Agriculture Committee held a hearing on my bill, the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act. The United States has the potential to be a leader in this space and the CLARITY Act establishes a much-needed regulatory framework to foster investment and innovation. My bill will give digital asset markets the clarity they need to thrive, protect consumers, and foster innovation.

Click here or the image above for Johnson’s remarks

BIG Update

Attendees at this year’s Boys State in Aberdeen had some great questions for me when I visited with them earlier this week. We discussed the deficit, the threat of China’s growing influence in the U.S., how to get involved in government, and the importance of volunteering.

Johnson with Boys State attendees

I was able to thank nine more Vietnam-era veterans while in Aberdeen during a Vietnam veteran pinning ceremony this week. These veterans didn’t get the welcome home they deserved, and I was honored to thank them for their service to the United States.

Johnson with Vietnam-era veterans in Aberdeen

###