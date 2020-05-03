Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Thank you to the Moms

Thank you to the Moms

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

Mother’s Day will look differently this year. Families will have their Sunday brunch at home and our kids won’t be bringing back handmade crafts orchestrated by their gracious teachers who have saved many a dad throughout the years. Friendly reminder dads – Mother’s Day is a few days out.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t highlight a special mother in my life, my wife Jacquelyn. Those of us with young children have had to take on the role of teacher as schools have been forced to close across the country because of COVID-19. The school’s doors may be closed, but the learning hasn’t stopped.

Jacquelyn is my hero. She’s balanced running a business while taking on the load of homeschooling our three young boys. I help too, of course, but I would be lying if I tried to take half the credit.

Parenting has always been a full-time job, but in the stay-home era of COVID-19, it’s a 24/7 deal. No play dates, no school hours, and no babysitters. I’m so grateful for South Dakota’s moms – they continue to step up to the plate, especially during times of crisis.

Our moms wear many hats – with many of these moms on the front lines of this pandemic. They’re doctors, nurses, bankers, farmers, reporters, grocery clerks – and governors. South Dakota’s moms are more than a three-letter word, they are our leaders.

As we look ahead to Mother’s Day, I want to say thank you. Thank you to the moms working full-time and teaching their kids at home, to the moms watching kids who aren’t their own, and to the frontline mothers putting their own safety at risk to help others. Our state couldn’t get through this without you.

###