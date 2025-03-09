Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: The Power of Enforcement

The Power of Enforcement

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

March 7, 2025

BIG Update

Forestry is a big part of the local economy in the Black Hills but is at risk due to the Black Hills National Forest’s failure to hit their harvest targets. As a result, timber production and harvest in South Dakota has been declining for years, forcing many mills to close. Not to mention that when timber harvest is decreased, forests are more prone to bug outbreaks and catastrophic fires. America has outsourced much of its timber supply, causing us to rely on imported lumber from other countries. When timber production decreases in America, due in part to heavy-handed government regulations, we lose jobs and the infrastructure needed to properly manage our forests.

No one wants to over-harvest the Black Hills, of course. For a number of years, though, timber production has been below levels that the data indicates is sustainable. That’s why I’ve been calling for increased timber production in the area. Last year, I hosted a roundtable in Spearfish for other members of Congress to hear from South Dakota’s forest industry leaders about how these policies are impacting their livelihoods and our forests. I recently spoke with the new Forest Service Chief, Tom Schultz, who echoed this sentiment. I was encouraged when I read President Trump’s Executive Order to expand timber production and improve forest management practices. I’m glad the Trump Administration is taking action to increase American production and manufacturing and make our forests healthy again.

BIG Idea

The bird flu is taking a catastrophic toll on our poultry population. The egg supply has quickly dropped, skyrocketing prices across the country. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins recently announced her plan to save the poultry industry. The plan assists producers’ implementation of enhanced biosecurity measures, takes steps to develop a vaccine or similar solution, and cuts unnecessary red tape in the poultry industry. I’m glad Secretary Rollins is taking swift action to increase the egg supply and bring prices down. Eggs are a staple for many American families – we must address this crisis.

BIG News

I was joined by Meade County Sheriff Pat West and Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe to hear President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress this week. As law enforcement officers, both West and Howe faced the impacts of Biden’s border crisis that left American communities flooded with fentanyl and criminal illegal immigrants. Both sheriffs were excited to hear Trump talk about his Administration’s success in securing the border, resulting in a 95% decrease in daily crossings from the previous Administration.

I thought the President’s speech was great, specifically how he used the stories of real Americans to highlight the welcome need for change from the previous four years of policy. Families like Laken Riley’s and Jocelyn Nungaray’s were changed forever due to heinous crimes committed by violent illegal immigrants. Law and order has returned to America so tragedies like these don’t happen again.

Sheriff Howe, Johnson, and Sheriff West

