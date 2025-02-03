Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: There is more work to be done

There is more work to be done

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

January 31, 2025

BIG Update

Earlier this week, President Trump signed into law the Laken Riley Act which makes it easier to deport illegal immigrants with a criminal record. This was the first bill Trump signed into law during his second term which had broad support from Republicans and Democrats in both the House and Senate.

We’ve seen Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) off to a strong start implementing strengthened border and immigration policies. Working together, we can and will secure the border and make our communities safe.

BIG Idea

Schools on reservations are in disrepair. Many are outdated and deteriorating, with leaky roofs and walls, mold, and signs of asbestos. Tribal educators and students are desperate for relief.

A recent Office of Inspector General report from the Department of Interior showed the Bureau of Indian Education’s systemic mismanagement and noted a backlog of more than $1 billion in deferred maintenance. Some schools have waited years for their maintenance requests to be completed. This is simply unacceptable.

I called on the House Committees on Natural Resources and Education & Workforce to hold an oversight hearing on the Bureau of Indian Education to highlight these disparities and identify ways to improve the education environment. Our students and teachers deserve better.

BIG News

On Wednesday night, a military Blackhawk helicopter tragically collided with a passenger flight from Kansas as it was landing in Washington, D.C. With no survivors, this is the deadliest aircraft accident in 23 years.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who passed and the first responders who have worked tirelessly to recover the remains. My office and I will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am hopeful we can work together to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

