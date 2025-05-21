Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Work Matters

Work Matters

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

May 16, 2025

BIG News

The House Agriculture Committee passed its portion of House Republicans’ reconciliation package, commonly referred to as the “one big, beautiful bill.” Our committee found more than $290 billion in savings while making strong investments to support American agriculture and rural communities.

Many of my priorities were included, including portions of my bill, the America Works Act, to strengthen work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents receiving SNAP benefits (commonly known as food stamps). People who can work, should work. I’m glad our bill roots out abuse of the program to ensure those who truly need help the most receive it.

Click here or the image above for Johnson’s remarks on work requirements

Additionally, the committee’s bill supports farmers facing increased costs due to inflation, improves trade programs, and defends our livestock from foreign animal diseases. Reconciliation doesn’t address everything farm country needs, so I’ll keep working to get a strong Farm Bill across the finish line.

BIG Idea

I am gearing up to reintroduce the TEENS Act to give 14- and 15-year-olds more flexibility and opportunities in their work schedule. Today, a 14-year-old cannot work after 7 p.m. on a school night. My bill allows these students to work until 9 p.m. and up to 24 hours a week (an increase from 18 hours), if the teenager and their family decide to do so.

Many kids play video games all hours of the night, but we know work experience increases growth, development, and success. I want to encourage our kids to experience the reward of hard work, not prevent it.

BIG Update

It’s National Police Week, which is an opportunity to reflect on the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers in our communities. I had the honor of meeting the loved ones of two South Dakota law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Those officers’ names were added to the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial Wall in D.C. I’m grateful to the brave, dedicated men and women who work to keep us safe.

Johnson with the Prorok family and Hofman family

