Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Championing Freedom for Ranchers, Consumers, and American Fuel

Championing Freedom for Ranchers, Consumers, and American Fuel

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

May 2, 2025

BIG News

Heather and Charles Maude, fifth generation West River ranchers, faced up to ten years in prison over a fence line dispute with the Biden Administration’s U.S. Forest Service. Thankfully, under the leadership of President Trump, cooler heads prevailed. This week, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced the criminal charges against the Maude family were dropped.

Thanks to the advocacy of people like you, the Trump Administration, members of Congress, and more, we brought an end the to this political prosecution. I was honored to join Secretary Rollins, Secretary Noem, and the Maudes to celebrate this outcome.

Click here or the image above to watch the press conference

BIG Idea

Transportation issues were the talk of the town this week. The House of Representatives debated and passed legislation blocking California’s zero-emissions requirements for vehicles. These mandates would force all vehicles sold in California to be zero-emissions (electric vehicles) by 2035. Because it’s inefficient for manufacturers to make different cars for different states, California’s mandates would effectively apply to the whole country. All Americans should have the choice to purchase the car the best fits their needs. The government should not make that decision for them.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, that I am a member of, considered its portion of the budget reconciliation bill. Our package reduces spending by more than $10 billion while making historic investments in the Coast Guard and air traffic control. Updates to our outdated air traffic control technology nationwide will be great for our towers at the Rapid City and Sioux Falls airports.

BIG Update

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved the sale of year-round E-15 sales, just days after my colleagues and I sent a letter to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin asking for this waiver to be approved. This decision supports South Dakota producers, gives consumers a cheaper option at the pump, and bolsters our energy security.

