Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Cutting the Pork

Cutting the Pork

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

April 11, 2025

BIG Update

The House passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act to strengthen election security. The SAVE Act requires proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections and requires states to remove noncitizens from existing voter rolls. Only U.S. citizens should be voting in U.S. elections.

For too long, the federal government has been spending money we do not have. Continuing on this road is not an option. On Thursday, the House took a significant step to reduce out-of-control spending by passing a budget resolution, which is a key step in the reconciliation process to extend the Trump tax cuts, unleash American energy, and keep our borders secure.

BIG Idea

I met with the South Dakota Pork Producers this week to discuss fixes to California’s Proposition 12 policy (livestock housing regulations), potential tariff impacts, and more. Consistency and clarity are important for our pork producers as they make decisions about their operations. Prop 12 has resulted in higher costs for consumers and has the potential to price out small farms. I’m committed to supporting our pork producers and using my position on the Ag Committee to reverse Prop 12 – protecting producers and lowering pork prices across the country.

Johnson and South Dakota Pork Producers

BIG News

After more than 70 countries reached out to the White House to negotiate down their tariffs, President Trump announced a 90-day pause on many reciprocal tariffs. As I’ve said in the past, I do not support high tariffs across the board, especially for a prolonged period of time. However, tariffs targeted to key strategic industries can be good policy, and tariffs can also be an effective negotiating tool.

China, however, has not initiated a negotiation but has raised the bar by implementing retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. China now faces a 145% tariff on imported American goods. Let me be clear – China is not our friend. Not only has China evaded our shipping laws and customs enforcement to make a buck, but they have employed slave/forced labor, smuggled fentanyl and illicit vapes into America, purchased farmland near U.S. military bases, and consistently hacked U.S. Agencies and telecommunications companies like Verizon and AT&T.

President Trump is sending a strong signal to China – don’t take advantage of the U.S. I urge President Trump and China’s President Xi to come to the negotiating table quickly and agree on a trade policy that protects American producers and consumers – a deal that China must uphold.

