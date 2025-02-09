Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Keeping men out of women’s sports and fentanyl off our streets

Keeping men out of women’s sports and fentanyl off our streets

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

February 7, 2025

BIG Update

The Biden Administration’s open border policies allowed fentanyl to flow across the border for four years. The outcome is tragic. Fentanyl poisoning is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45. This illicit drug has ended thousands of lives, causing heartbreak and distress in families and communities nationwide.

Most of this fentanyl is coming from China, where it’s manufactured and then smuggled across America’s borders. I’ve been leading efforts to get tough on China and voted to pass the HALT Fentanyl Act to prevent fentanyl from becoming street-legal, ensuring law enforcement have the authority to seize the lethal drug and keep Americans safe.

President Trump has been leading efforts to crack down on Chinese fentanyl in America. Working with Congress, we will secure the border and get fentanyl off the streets.

BIG Idea

I met with Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe to discuss the Regional Information Sharing System (RISS). RISS is an important tool that assists law enforcement at all levels to help facilitate information sharing for criminal investigations and protect officers.

Sheriff Howe and Johnson

BIG News

February 5 was National Girls and Women in Sports Day. We’ve heard stories like Riley Gaines’ who had to compete against a biological man in a collegiate women’s swimming event. This is unfair to female athletes who have worked for years to improve and excel at a sport.

This week, President Trump signed an executive order to protect women’s sports. Whether at the elementary, middle, high school, or college level, females will no longer be forced to compete against biological men.

I strongly agree with the President and millions of Americans who want to ensure a level playing field for our daughters, nieces, granddaughters, and sisters. I cosponsored and voted to pass the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act to do the same as Trump’s executive order to permanently prevent men from competing in women’s sports. Now, the Senate must pass this bill so it can become law.

