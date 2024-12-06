Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Leading the Way to Government Efficiency

Leading the Way to Government Efficiency

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

December 6, 2024

BIG Update

This week, I was elected to continue to serve as Chairman of the Republican Main Street Caucus, which I have led since 2022. The group has worked to pass conservative solutions to cut $2 trillion in spending, reform welfare, and unlock domestic energy production.

I’m excited to lead this group during this special time in history. Main Street will work with President Trump and the Senate to secure the border, cut spending, and roll back unnecessary regulations.

There is a strong, conservative agenda to fulfill in the next few years, and I know our 80+ conservative members in the caucus are up to the task.

BIG Idea

Many Americans believe the government is too large, too slow, and spends too much money.

I joined a meeting with Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and other House Republicans to brainstorm ideas for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

I’ve long been a champion of welfare reform, which is a key focus government efficiency improvement. There are loopholes and hurdles that make our welfare system costly. Making changes to decrease waste, fraud, and abuse will help reduce government spending and target welfare benefits to the people who need it the most.

DOGE is championing the return to the office for federal employees that have been working remotely since COVID-19. The government should not waste resources on buildings that sit empty and should instead make sure our federal agencies are working as efficiently and effectively as possible. Being good stewards of taxpayer dollars should be of the utmost importance.

I look forward to hearing and implementing more ideas to make our federal government run better.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in a meeting with House Republicans

BIG News

The week started off with some pretty big, and incredibly disappointing news. President Biden issued a broad, sweeping pardon to his son, Hunter. Not only is it one of the broadest pardons given in history, but it furthers the belief among many Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system. This pardon is a terrible mistake.