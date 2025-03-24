Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Make America Healthy and Patriotic Again

Make America Healthy and Patriotic Again

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

March 21, 2025

BIG Update

China’s vaping sector is estimated to be worth $28 billion, but the sale of electronic cigarette devices is banned within its own borders. Thus, China makes a great effort distribute them in America, evading shipping regulations and customs enforcement to do so. If these products are not safe for their own citizens, I question their efforts to smuggle and sell them into the United States.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved only 34 electronic cigarette devices, but nearly 9,000 types are sold in the U.S. – the overwhelming majority of which are made in China. We’re aware of the health risks of vaping and smoking, particularly for youth, but there is an added risk of these illegal products from China that haven’t been approved by the FDA – consumers and regulators have no clue what is in these vapes.

I sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner to bring attention to this issue and ask them to work together to address this concern. The Trump Administration is uniquely positioned to take a strong stance against this illicit activity and curb the flow of these illegal products – protecting Americans’ health and safety.

BIG Idea

Nearly five years ago, President Trump stood beneath Mount Rushmore and announced his plans to establish a National Garden of Heroes to honor those who have had an impact on our nation. The President recently reaffirmed his goal in an executive order planning the celebration of America’s 250th birthday. The Lien family, a patriotic family in South Dakota, has offered to donate 40 acres of their land near Mount Rushmore to be the future site of this statuary garden.

For the last two months, I’ve been working with the Lien family, the White House, and Secretary Burgum to get the Garden of Heroes built in the beautiful Black Hills. I’m looking forward to working with the governor and our congressional delegation to make this happen!

BIG News

This week, I introduced legislation to prohibit the 340B drug program from being used by health care facilities to fund transgender surgeries and hormone replacement therapy. The No 340B Savings for Transgender Care Act has the support of Riley Gaines, an outspoken advocate on transgender males competing in women’s sports.

I am and will continue to be a strong supporter of the 340B program. This program allows safety-net providers to serve the health care needs of low-income and rural communities. But the program must not be abused by subsidizing gender altering surgeries when our nation faces significant health crises. My bill will ensure these dollars are used where needed most to keep the program sustainable and as effective as possible to help those in need.

