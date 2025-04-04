Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Trucks and Trade

Trucks and Trade

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

April 4, 2025

BIG Update

Common food and drink names like parmesan, chateau, and bologna are used around the world to describe products to consumers. However, due to geographic indication to European locations, the European Union has begun using economic and political influence to implement unfair trade practices under the guise of protecting geographic indicators. These unfair trade practices have the potential to block United States agricultural products from being sold in international markets.

I, along with Senator Thune, reintroduced the Safeguarding American Food and Export Trade Yields Act to protect American food products. Our bill amends the Agriculture Trade Act of 1978 to include and define a list of common names for commodities, food products, and terms used in marketing and packaging of products. I’ll keep working to ensure American ag producers don’t face unnecessary barriers in foreign markets.

BIG Idea

As a recognized leader in Congress on transportation and infrastructure issues, Portland Cement Association asked me to give an update at their annual meeting about legislation I lead that they are supportive of.

We discussed my bill, the Fair SHARE Act, ensuring electric vehicles (EVs) contribute to the Highway Trust Fund (HTF) that supports repairs and upkeep for our roads and bridges. The HTF is on the road to insolvency and this bill is a step in the right direction towards funding our roads.

We also talked about my bill to increase shipping capacity for truckers, the SHIP IT Act. It increases safety, provides recruitment and retention incentives for drivers, and includes flexibility during times of emergencies – ensuring our supply chain is operating at its fullest potential. I look forward to advocating for these initiatives during highway reauthorization this Congress.

Johnson speaking at the Portland Cement Association meeting

BIG News

I’m sure you saw President Trump announce sweeping tariffs this week. Under President Biden’s trade policies, our country saw the largest ever trade deficit – more than $1.2 trillion in 2024 alone. While tariffs can be a powerful negotiating tool, I don’t support high tariffs as a long-lasting or permanent trade policy. We need to work quickly to secure better trade deals, reduce trade barriers, and deliver for American producers and consumers.

