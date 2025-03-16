Congressman Dusty Johnsonson’s Weekly Column: Shutdowns are Stupid

Shutdowns are Stupid

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

March 14, 2025

BIG Update

This week, I re-introduced my Traveler’s Gun Rights Act to protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding RV-ers, active-duty military, military spouses, and others who rely on P.O. Boxes as their mailing address. Currently, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) does not recognize alternative addresses – like a P.O. Box – for firearms paperwork, although these types of addresses are allowable for a driver’s license.

You shouldn’t be prevented from practicing your Second Amendment rights simply because you rely on a P.O. Box. I’ll continue to lead efforts like this to ensure the right to bear arms is accessible for all law-abiding Americans.

BIG Idea

Chinese-made fentanyl has been flooding the U.S. for years. In fact, China is the number one producer of this lethal drug that makes its way across our borders.

I’ve joined my colleagues in the House and Senate to introduce legislation to combat this deadly epidemic. We are leading the Joint Task Force to Counter Illicit Synthetic Narcotics Act to stop the flow of synthetic narcotics across our borders. The bill would bring federal agencies together to disrupt trafficking networks and enforce sanctions. This includes addressing the role of the People’s Republic of China in the opioid crisis.

The Chinese Communist Party is the leading force behind America’s fentanyl crisis, and while securing the borders have made a positive impact, Congress and federal agencies must take decisive action and end the flow of drugs into our country.

BIG News

On Tuesday, I voted to pass the House Republicans’ Continuing Resolution (CR) to keep the government open through the end of the fiscal year. I know a CR is not the ideal way to fund the government, but it is a necessary path forward to keep our borders secure, ensure troops are paid, provide support for needy families, and keep government services running.

The CR also reduces federal spending compared to the prior year’s levels. America’s $37 trillion of debt will not disappear overnight, but incremental progress is important if we ever want to meaningfully tackle our debt.

This CR allows House Republicans to focus on advancing President Trump’s reconciliation goals and root out waste, fraud, and abuse to ensure your tax dollars are being used in the most effective manner.