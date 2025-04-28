Continuing on from this weekend – a plethora of campaign and candidate activity; whiney John Mayer and church photo services.

As I had noted in the below post, late this last week through this weekend was busy with candidate activity. Lots of things going on, including word that Attorney General Marty Jackley might be hinting about his political future at the Brookings/Lake/Moody County Lincoln Day dinner this last Friday night.
When it came down to brass tacks, Attorney General Marty Jackley did drop this item.. which might have been a hint, or it might have been a clever segue into the next speaker:
Lol. I’ll leave it up to you to decide what Marty’s future plans might be, but either way, I wish him well, as he’s truly a good guy.
Speaking of the Brookings/Lake/Moody Dinner, aside from it being notable for it’s reported length (I’m told 4 HOURS!?) it was notable for who wasn’t there – the newly announced candidate for Governor, Jon Hansen skipped the event sponsored in part by a county in his own District 25. Where was Hansen?
The Brookings LDD apparently overlapped with an event sponsored by his paymaster Leslee Unruh. So, Republicans versus the money? He went with the money and was featured at the Alpha Center annual gala, where this cringeworthy video comes from:
As one person sending the clip noted to me “At least Bill Clintons saxophone was fun! He sounds like a whiney Walmart John Mayer.” Ouch.
Toby “dumpster-fire” Doeden was at the Brookings County Lincoln Day dinner with his own introduction from the podium:
Apparently his introduction is now “running for something.” That coincides with a rumor I heard where people are campaign-shipping him to be completely slaughtered by Mike Rounds in the US Senate race, versus running for Governor. Why do I think those rumors might be coming loudest from Hansen/Lems people?
But speaking of Dumpster-fire Doeden, aside from his introduction as candidate for something, apparently he went to church this weekend …without spontaneously combusting once he crossed the threshold. So he has that.
The bigger question of his church attendance is not whether he went – but how exactly did Doeden have a photographer on hand to take pictures of him in church? Or does the church provides this photography service?
Do you come in with a donation envelope and check if you want just the Jesus part of church, or Jesus with a photo session, which for an extra fee, you can also get a pulpit souvenir photo? Just asking, as last I knew, Influencer photo facilitation isn’t available in my church.
I’m also kind of guessing Toby skipped over this verse:
“And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full.“
– Matthew 6:5
Stay tuned for more!
11 thoughts on “Continuing on from this weekend – a plethora of campaign and candidate activity; whiney John Mayer and church photo services.”
Is he at the pulpit? Why? That’s a dangerous game for a church to be playing. Allowing a politician take the pulpit. Anybody know what Doeden said from up there? I guess since he hasn’t declared for anything, he’s not a candidate, so I guess they didn’t have to invite the other candidates to speak? Still, they should be a bit careful
My thought exactly when I zoomed in to see if it was the same pulpit as the pastor!
And yes, Pat; very strange to have that angle of a picture. Someone wasn’t paying attention to the sermon. This was clearly a publicity stunt to appeal to Christians…
Churches now openly supporting political candidates and bring them to the pulpit for stump speeches? And we aren’t taxing churches, why?
Toby isn’t the only one who’s skpped over Matthew 6:5. In fact, you are surrounded by those who conveniently skip over it.
I heard the Brookings LDD was 4.5 hours long and Jim Eschenbaum gave a speech about fighying for the “right” candidate in the primary
South Dakota needs another source of tax revenue. These Christian Nationalists created an opportunity for us. It is time to start taxing churches in South Dakota.
It is time to stop attending churches which refuse to take public stands on what they consider to be morally imperative because they might lose their tax-exempt status. They choose money over morality.
Supporting political campaigns is a moral imperative? Ok…. so do it and lose your tax exempt status. The Church is trying to have it both ways: we do whatever we want AND you cant tax us. How about no?
would slavery have ended if the Society of Friends (the Quakers) had remained silent for fear of losing tax-exempt status?
Jesus loves bokeh.
HAHAHAHA! Good one.