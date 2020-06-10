Corey Lewandowski encouraging SDGOP Delegates to register for State Party Convention Posted on June 10, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 5 Comments ↓ From Facebook: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
I like Trump. But this dude seems like a snake. Looks like Shields was correct about Kristi, only concerned about whats next in DC.
Man Corey Lewandowski will say ANYTHING for $50
https://twitter.com/DickyStock/status/1267261322758098944?s=19
Isn’t Lewandowski the guy who dug his fingertips into the arm of a 95-pound female reporter hard enough to leave four distinct bruises, then claimed she was lying and he’d “never touched” her?
He’s a textbook bully, a bald-faced liar, and a barely-restrained sociopath.
God has entered the chat, able to see into the hearts of men.
Didn’t that reporter leave the area she was assigned to in an attempt to get closer to Trump? Doesn’t the video also show she reached out to touch Trump too? That’s a big no-no.
“We’re not charging him because he was reacting to what he perceived as a potential threat,” Ellis said.
Clown car