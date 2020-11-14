Corey Lewandowski responds to Brendan Johnson sniping at South Dakota not shutting down

From Twitter:

And also from Twitter:

Hey @Brendan_SD why don’t you stop complaining and support the elected officials who are trying to give the people of SD a chance to earn a living. Not everyone can be so privileged like you. People have to work. Can’t spend all their time on @ashleymadison. https://t.co/RFaOT4WXrp

— Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) November 14, 2020