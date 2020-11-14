From Twitter:
And also from Twitter:
Hey @Brendan_SD why don’t you stop complaining and support the elected officials who are trying to give the people of SD a chance to earn a living. Not everyone can be so privileged like you. People have to work. Can’t spend all their time on @ashleymadison. https://t.co/RFaOT4WXrp
— Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) November 14, 2020
25 thoughts on “Corey Lewandowski responds to Brendan Johnson sniping at South Dakota not shutting down”
1, does Johnson even live in SD anymore? I thought he moved to Minnesota.
2, is Lewandowski an official staff member of Noem or the state?
Either way, I don’t care for either man’s opinion.
Amen.
1. Does Corey live here? Has he ever?
2. Who knows, Noem is the queen of anti-transparency.
Don’t forget Trump in 2016 told Corey (married) that hope hicks was the best piece of ass he had ever got. Casting a stone is nothing to him. Totally worth the bargain I’m sure the Gov thinks.
Not your typical SD governor office operatives these days.
Lewandowski is even douchier than Johnson, which is really saying something when Johnson, age 45, still includes “Accomplished High School Wrestler” in his Twitter bio.
That’s too funny
It is possible young Mr. Johnson is still an accomplished high school wrestler.
Corey is such a terrible human.
Kristi Noem has managed to lead South Dakota to some of the world’s worst COVID numbers, and then she brings in Corey Lewandowski to bluster about the accomplishment. Corey is one of the most obnoxious people in politics today.
Adding insult to injury.
South Dakota’s case fatality rate is 1.04% as of today. Current hospitalization rate is 2.85%. Overall hospitalization rate has been 5.9%
Over in New York the case fatality rate is 5.72%.
The only way for South Dakota to beat New York’s numbers is to start killing all the hospitalized patients.
Is that comparison suppose to be a positive spin for a Gov who has put her head in the sand when dealing with the virus? Creative but not persuasive. Imagine N.Y. if Noem was their masculine Gov.
Kristi Noem loves to compare our numbers with the first states impacted by COVID. The New York area was hit with a virus they didn’t know was there and didn’t know how to treat. The death rate in the spring was enormous.
So… if ignorance of the virus is the threshold for success, our governor is golfing with a pretty big handicap.
The New England states were caught off guard. They knew next to nothing about COVID. Kristi Noem was not. She has had nine months to ignore all of the recommendations. And she is doing a great job of it.
The results are obvious for the whole country to see.
Has anyone ever actually looked at this Ashley Madison list? Is BJ actually on there?
Why would the Governor use that idiot as an advisor? She’s dumb for even listening to him. What is he actually successful at? I’ll wait.
But I do love that Trumps advisor is getting more flack than a democrat here.
what makes you think the Governor is taking advice from Lewandowski? Is she taking advice from YOU?
She talks to lots of people. it doesn’t mean she takes advice from them.
She makes one dumb decision after another. Clearly she’s not listening to the medical community.
Brendan was in the Ashley Madison sweepstakes? Ahahaha
And almost exactly a year ago,11/18/19 in the Argus, two quotes from fearless leader; if we substitutes COVID for meth, I guess we just aren’t ‘on it’.
“ South Dakota’s meth crisis is “growing at an alarming rate” and impacts every community in the state, Noem said in the campaign’s public service announcement.
“This is our problem and together, we need to get on it,” Noem said.
“I am confident South Dakota can lead the country in this effort and demonstrate ways we can aggressively combat addiction and spark opportunities for recovery,” she said.”
https://amp.argusleader.com/amp/4227949002
It appears the swamp was drained alright, but most of the fetid water ended up in South Dakota.
The swamp was never drained, in fact it rained and the swamp has filled to the brim with the rejected from other states. Fortunately – the dam broke.
Im not a fan of Brendon Johnson and his approaches to issues and he certainly had his share of personal skeletons in his closet, but Corey’s east coast “in the gutter” approach doesn’t play well in the South Dakota “midwest nice” culture. The Governor should move on from him.
Move on from him? She is going to move over with him right to Washington DC. Noem is already done with SD and every one can see it but her die hard supporters. It is sad considering we could have had a moderate who cared more about SD than his career.
A person can appreciate a good workhorse without taking advice from it. Just because an animal can get the job done doesn’t mean it can tell you how to fix the tractor.