Coronavirus already affecting campaigns..

I’m hearing word that the coronavirus is already affecting some South Dakota Campaigns, as evidenced by Mike Derby’s cancellation of a scheduled campaign event this last week:

I’m also hearing reports of complaints that for people who didn’t get going until late that petition signature gathering has proven to be more challenging. (This is why I always tell candidates not to dawdle on this, not that we expect an epidemic, but we do get snow).

If you haven’t read my earlier post on campaigning in this environment, it’s worth your 5 minutes of time.

Update... another campaign event casualty…