Couple of new pins for the collection. Repeal the 18th!

Had a couple of new pins show up for the collection yesterday.

My daughter, knowing I’m a button hound, gave me her Women for Trump pin from the campaign that just ended. For the other, we’ve got to go back 87 years to 1933.

The black and gold “Repeal 18 Club” pin is a vintage button from 1933 calling for the repeal of the 18th amendment which created the era of Prohibition in the US. The amendment was repealed on December 5, 1933.

It’s in great shape too! (Thanks to the owners of politicalparade.com)