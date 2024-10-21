D31 House Republican Scott Odenbach PAC one of largest donors for Indy candidate running against Republican State Senator Helene Duhamel

This might be one of the more curious campaign finance filings we’ll see today.

Extreme-right Indy candidate Karen McNeal apparently received significant funds from District 31 Republican State Representative Scott Odenbach’s personal political action committee in her attempt to knock out one of South Dakota’s most solid Republican Senators, District 32’s Helene Duhamel:

McNeal Pre-General CampaignFinance by Pat Powers on Scribd

Liberty Tree PAC is Odenbach’s personal Political Action Committee, and his $2000 donation ties him with McNeal’s most significant donors this entire election cycle.

Odenbach isn’t the only Republican officeholder/candidate to step out of their lane, as D34 House Candidate Heather Baxter also crossed the aisle with a $200 check, and so did D35 Senate Candidate Greg Blanc.

Why is this worth noting? Odenbach has been mentioned as one of the Representatives interested in running for House Majority Leader in caucus elections which will come after November 5, as part of a leadership ticket including himself, Karla Lems, Jon Hanson, and Marty Overweg.

And you can’t help but consider that among legislators, it’s a slap in the face for those seeking unity in the party after the contentious primary elections (which I believe Scott’s PAC also had participated in). It’s understandable that people are going to work to get their preferred Republican elected in the primary, but with it bleeding over to the general election, they might as well be donating to the Democrat party.

If people had any hope for everyone getting along after the general election.. Sorry. I don’t think that’s going to happen.