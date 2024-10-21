This might be one of the more curious campaign finance filings we’ll see today.
Extreme-right Indy candidate Karen McNeal apparently received significant funds from District 31 Republican State Representative Scott Odenbach’s personal political action committee in her attempt to knock out one of South Dakota’s most solid Republican Senators, District 32’s Helene Duhamel:
McNeal Pre-General CampaignFinance by Pat Powers on Scribd
Liberty Tree PAC is Odenbach’s personal Political Action Committee, and his $2000 donation ties him with McNeal’s most significant donors this entire election cycle.
Odenbach isn’t the only Republican officeholder/candidate to step out of their lane, as D34 House Candidate Heather Baxter also crossed the aisle with a $200 check, and so did D35 Senate Candidate Greg Blanc.
Why is this worth noting? Odenbach has been mentioned as one of the Representatives interested in running for House Majority Leader in caucus elections which will come after November 5, as part of a leadership ticket including himself, Karla Lems, Jon Hanson, and Marty Overweg.
And you can’t help but consider that among legislators, it’s a slap in the face for those seeking unity in the party after the contentious primary elections (which I believe Scott’s PAC also had participated in). It’s understandable that people are going to work to get their preferred Republican elected in the primary, but with it bleeding over to the general election, they might as well be donating to the Democrat party.
If people had any hope for everyone getting along after the general election.. Sorry. I don’t think that’s going to happen.
9 thoughts on “D31 House Republican Scott Odenbach PAC one of largest donors for Indy candidate running against Republican State Senator Helene Duhamel”
Weird! Watched a video interview of her and she seems like a nice lady but most of what she talked about was Marijuana and other intoxicants sold at smoke shops or at pot shops. She spent years campaigning for this lifestyle in Alabama and eventually heard the call of “freedumb” along with her husband and moved to South Dakota. She said she is a Libertarian but running as an Independent.
South Dakota has become a magnet for these far right extreme kooky conspiracy consumed political activists. Would not be surprised if she were the next one to be endorsed by Dakota First Action PAC.
Too late. She already was.
I think you have McNeal confused with Lawrence County McVickers. McVickers is the pot head married to the registered sex offender.
Eh! Thank you for the correction! These political fringe types have much in common and are often endorsed supported by the same wackadoodles.
They don’t want unity. They will always be against the establishment, whoever it is.
Getting involved in primaries is one thing, but I can’t remember a Republican leader ever working to defeat a Republican nominee. It’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed and it’s unprecedented for a Republican leader.
That’s not leadership. That’s downright nasty behavior. Hope Duhamel wins. And Mortensen is elected majority leader.
The Freedom Caucus team of Odenbach/Hansen/Overweg/Lems will never be about supporting anyone aside from themselves. The history speaks for itself. They use issues to advance themselves and avoid solving problems. I hope the new ones can see through the lies and deceit they sputter.
Who is surprised by this? He is not a republican. Odenbach is a wolf in napolean’s clothing.