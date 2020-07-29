D7 House Democrat campaign still cringe-worthy. Attacks Governor for defending ‘personal freedoms.’

I know it’s rude to stare at a car accident before it has been cleaned up. But when you see a weird one, you look, you shake your head and go “what on earth were they thinking?” Which reminds me of District 7 Democrat House Candidate Louise Snodgrass’ campaign so far.
To date we’ve been treated to tiktok videos where Snodgrass advocates defunding the police and replacing them with social workers, advocates decriminalizing drugs, and says “South Dakota is backwards,” and “she hates living here,” etc.
How does Snodgrass move her campaign forward as we wind our way through the doldrums of the summer portion of the 2020 campaign season? We get more bizarre videos on the chinese government connected tiktok platform:
@loudangjust a few Fun Facts about South Dakota
♬ original sound – loudang
My first suggestion for this Democrat candidate? First off, if a candidate is going to put out material attacking the Gov, do a little proofing. For gosh’s sake, spell “governor” correctly. Nevermind Snodgrass’ complaints about COVID relief funds going in part towards Law Enforcement, and Kristi Noem “refusing to enact strict covid restrictions/shut downs because of ‘personal freedoms.'”
Those darn personal freedoms! What was the Governor thinking? (Possibly the oath she took to uphold the US and State Constitution.)
Stay tuned. The campaign is barely started. I’m sure we’ll be treated to more cringe-worthy stuff.
She is remarkably immature for her age.
One of the few mental giants of the Democrat Party. We need more people like her. She should be running for Congress instead of for a mere state legislative seat.
She hates living here…..but she wants South Dakotans to vote for her??? Yeah, the dems need more candidates like her!
Brookings seems like a bit of a SD liberal heaven. They overwhelmingly voted Sutton in 18 and supported masks early. I’m surprised Pat hasn’t moved, with all those antifa members roaming around his city.
GOP being in disarray at the top could lead to some devastating results down ticket.
Interesting that the Argus isn’t picking up on this… Their legislative political reporter must be too busy sift through Facebook comments to write stories about.
Actually, she just announced she’s resigned on twitter. The Argus’ political reporter, that is.