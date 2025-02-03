Dakota First Action reports another $115,000 loan from Doeden. And why are we seeing things that should have been on prior reports?

This weekend Toby Doeden doubled down on showing what a questionable player he is, as his Political Action Committee, Dakota First Action, filed their year end report showing that Doeden, South Dakota’s version of George Soros, donated loaned his Political Action Committee another $115,000, on top of the $105,000 reported in the previous 2 reports:

TobyDoedenPAC_sdcfdisclosure by Pat Powers on Scribd

That brings the total to around $220,000 that he’s dumped into his PAC to try to buy South Dakota elections.

Another item that caught my attention was all the expenses that he incurred on this report.. that don’t seem that they should be on this report. Why? Look at the dates:

Why is $5,668.28 in mail that he claims to have spent on Lee Qualm’s primary race on 5/22/2024 or $4,131.25 that he used to mail Carl Perry‘s race on 6/3/24 showing up on the year end report over 6 months after the fact, when it should have at least been reported in the pre-general report for the Political Action Committee? There’s even a $1200 donation of text messaging (MMS) for Tom Pischke on 5/7 that should have been reported on the pre-primary report!?! The thing is, most businesses are cash up front for political business. So, it’s not like they didn’t know about them.

Not that anyone is policing these things in South Dakota, but clearly, no one is policing these things in South Dakota.

I’m not sure why we have rules that the rest have to follow when this kind of thing is allowed to slide.

But that goes to show you how the bad guys like to play it. Rules for thee, but not for me.