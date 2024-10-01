Dakota News Now: NAACP protest of Toby Doeden’s event at 5:30 today. Toby needs Mark Robinson to ‘encourage conservative values’

Sounds like there will be some protesting tonight at Toby Doeden’s expensive zoom call with his buddy Mark Robinson. And as per our dumpster-fire friend, he needs to have people “come in from out of state to encourage conservative values:”
“If Mark Robinson wasn’t a black, prominent conservative that threatened the deep state in Washington, they wouldn’t be attacking him. Everything that has been reported about Mark, there has been no substantive proof,” said Doeden.
Doeden said Robinson and other speakers, like FBI whistleblower Garrett O’Boyle, need to come in from out of state to encourage conservative values.
“There aren’t a whole lot of true, America-first conservatives that are moving the needle nationally that could speak at an event like this and generate this kind of momentum,” said Doeden.
and..
The NAACP plans to hold a protest outside The District at 5:30 p.m. and invited others to “stand in solidarity with us against hate in South Dakota.”
Toby needs people to come in from out of state to encourage conservative values?
Well, when you take as much free money from Uncle Sam as Toby does, maybe he feels he needs that kind of education on how to be a conservative.
Protest is at 5:30, if you’re so inclined.
$1.15M in free Covid cash!?!?! He’s the welfare king of Aberdeen! This loser doesn’t know the first thing about true conservative values.
I think they should replace “deep state” with “boogeyman”. Then you can more readily see just how paranoid and ridiculous these people are.
Thank you for posting. I definitely want to check this out.
This “movement” that Doeden has started is bad in so many aspects. Anyone associated with him or his pac is not to be trusted and only bad policy will come with it. It’s no surprise that Nazis showed up in Pierre and Sturgis and now apparently a “black Nazi” in Sioux Falls. Beware citizens.