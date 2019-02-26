Dakota Posts on Stace Nelson, and his anger over his bills being fixed

From Facebook, Dakota Posts is taking aim at Stace Nelson and his anger over others fixing his poorly written bills:

  1. Dave

    Legislative leadership has only itself to blame. They have allowed this behavior to go on for far too many years. This has enabled Nelson and his twisted view of reality to flourish now to the point he has other followers, who while just as twisted, are not quite as obnoxious and threatening.

    Good luck getting the genie back in the bottle.

