Dakota Scout co-owner advocates against early voting?

Don’t early vote — Joe Sneve (@DakotaScoutJoe) September 21, 2024

That was an odd tweet to pop up all of a sudden. And don’t know that I agree at all.

As a parent of a child in the Navy who may be underwater in a sub on election day, and a spouse who is working across the state who absolutely will be voting in the November election but will not be in town on election day, early voting is what allows them to participate.

Driving down turnout is not the answer.