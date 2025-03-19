Dakota Scout: Gov. Rhoden may float county sales tax for property tax relief

Interesting Dakota Scout article being pushed out this morning with regards to potential property tax relief being floated by Governor Larry Rhoden in the form of a new sales tax for counties:

Gov. Larry Rhoden is expected to make a recommendation to a task force convened by the state Legislature charged with coming up with further property tax relief initiatives in the coming days. And though the still-new governor isn’t yet sharing the details, he’s said it’s likely to entail creating a new source of funding for cash-strapped governments blamed for the recent escalation on homeowners’ tax bills. Chief among them — counties. “There are a lot of different things we’re considering right now, but we want to present a bill that gives individual counties options,” Rhoden told members of the media during a recent news conference at the state Capitol.

With a number of legislators who live or die on the “no new taxes”mantra, it will be interesting to see how the Governor intends to push this through.