Dakota Scout: Jensen steps down as Vice Chair of House Ed for bringing bill to punish Huron School District. What was I saying about a wrist-slap?

The Dakota Scout is repotting that Phil Jensen is claiming his actions to defund the Huron School District were related to “a tip” he got from a Huron parent, despite representing a district hundreds of miles away:

The bombastic lawmaker, who is no stranger to throwing himself into controversy across his long legislative career, said he withdrew the bill. Its origin came from a tip he got from a Huron parent, who said that biological boys were using girls’ restrooms in the district. and.. Jensen’s decision to pull the bill came after a meeting with House leadership Wednesday morning. In addition to pulling the bill, he’s agreed to step down as the vice-chair of the House’s Education Committee after being asked to do so.

Read that here.

What was I saying about a slap on the wrist? If he’s still on that committee, and all he did was “step down,” that’s all he received.