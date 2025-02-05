Dakota Scout: Jensen steps down as Vice Chair of House Ed for bringing bill to punish Huron School District. What was I saying about a wrist-slap?

The Dakota Scout is repotting that Phil Jensen is claiming his actions to defund the Huron School District were related to “a tip” he got from a Huron parent, despite representing a district hundreds of miles away:
The bombastic lawmaker, who is no stranger to throwing himself into controversy across his long legislative career, said he withdrew the bill. Its origin came from a tip he got from a Huron parent, who said that biological boys were using girls’ restrooms in the district.
and..
Jensen’s decision to pull the bill came after a meeting with House leadership Wednesday morning. In addition to pulling the bill, he’s agreed to step down as the vice-chair of the House’s Education Committee after being asked to do so.
What was I saying about a slap on the wrist? If he’s still on that committee, and all he did was “step down,” that’s all he received.
Were there furries in the restroom too using a catbox? People seeking attention will say the darndest things. Lazy legislators will do the same rather than do the hard work of doing their jobs.
Phil Jensen should do what is best for his district, it’s constituents and resign his legislative seat immediately.
If he did what is best for his district, that would be a first.
In the race to the bottom for worst legislator, Phil has a commanding lead, despite a crowded field.
Race to the bottom is a pretty crowded field. Ismay, Jensen, Lems, Garcia, Jordan, Odenbach, Mulally.
They make Fred look good.
Slap on the wrist? Well what do you expect?
Phil is one of their own.
Wait a minute, wait a minute. A legislator got a call from someone claiming to be a parent on the other side of the state and claiming there was a problem in the school bathroom. He did no investigation, he apparently didn’t even talk with the legislators FROM THE DISTRICT and he immediately tried to defund the school??? In what universe…