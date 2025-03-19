From Feb 2004, Governor Noem banned from reservations for saying that there was cartel activity on South Dakota reservations:
Gov. Kristi Noem is once again banned from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. https://t.co/Tmb57zQ0HL
— The Dakota Scout (@TheDakotaScout) February 3, 2024
A year later, it looks like she might’ve been right:
Former Gov. Noem took a lot of heat for calling this sort of thing out in early 2024. https://t.co/ErVh4Tkgfc
— Joe Sneve (@DakotaScoutJoe) March 19, 2025
2 thoughts on “Dakota Scout: Kristi was Right”
*2024, Pat. You put 2004
Is Goss really planning to run a campaign for auditor against one of SD’s most prominent officials?