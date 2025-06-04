Dakota Scout: Ryan Budmayr to lead SD Chamber

An article just came out from the Dakota Scout this afternoon noting that former SDGOP Executive Director Ryan Budmayr has been chosen to lead the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce as it’s new President and CEO:

The former executive director of the South Dakota Republican Party will take the reins of the state’s primary business networking organization.

The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry announced Wednesday the appointment of Ryan Budmayr as its new president and CEO, succeeding longtime state chamber leader David Owen.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan, well-respected across the state, and his extensive experience and deep ties to South Dakota make him the ideal leader to build on David’s legacy and guide us into the future,” said Michael Bender, chairman of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry.