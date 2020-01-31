Dan Ahlers 2019 4q FEC Report: $21k raised, $5k spent, $17k Cash on Hand.

Democrat’s main candidate for US Senate Dan Ahlers has filed his campaign finance report. And there are some interesting items:

Dan Ahlers 2019 4q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Ahlers took in $21,468 in receipts, spent $5,137.63, leaving him with $17,485.73 cash on hand to move into the election year. But it’s the source of some of those funds that caught my attention.

On November 9th, Democrat Clara Hart announced her entrance into the race for US Senate in a primary against Ahlers, with the victor to take on Mike Rounds.

On November 19th, Davison County Democrats donated $200 to her primary opponent, Dan Ahlers. And this was followed by a $2500 donation to Ahlers by the State Democrat Party on December 30th, with both taking place after Hart’s entrance into the race. From a look at Ahler’s campaign finance report, you have to ask “if there are those who have decided to play favorites?”

Clara Hart has yet to file, so we don’t know if she’s received a similar $2500 donation from the SDDP, but a donation of this nature to a candidate involved in a primary who is not a current officeholder (who would likely be involved in party fundraising activity) seems a bit unusual.

Stay tuned.