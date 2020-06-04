Daniel Haggar appears to be on the cusp of winning Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Race!

In case you’ve missed it, it looks like Daniel Haggar is going to be the new State’s Attorney for Minnehaha County.

Don’t quote me on the percentages, as who knows with the Minnehaha County Auditor, and their counts, but right now, Daniel holds a 45% vote tally against that of his next closest competitor, Crystal Johnson at 41%. Paul Bengford is currently sitting at 14%.

We’ll update you when (if) we see final results when (if) they’re made available!

(Update – it’s done! Daniel is the new Minnehaha County State’s Attorney!)