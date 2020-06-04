Daniel Haggar appears to be on the cusp of winning Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Race!

In case you’ve missed it, it looks like Daniel Haggar is going to be the new State’s Attorney for Minnehaha County.
Don’t quote me on the percentages, as who knows with the Minnehaha County Auditor, and their counts, but right now, Daniel holds a 45% vote tally against that of his next closest competitor, Crystal Johnson at 41%. Paul Bengford is currently sitting at 14%.
We’ll update you when (if) we see final results when (if) they’re made available!
(Update – it’s done! Daniel is the new Minnehaha County State’s Attorney!)
Why does the auditor of our most populous county have such problems running elections?
It official! First elected Republican Minnehaha States Attorney since the 80s!
Brookings in 18 now Minnehaha in 20; last bastions of Democrats are being swept aside
Daniel will be a great state’s attorney. Serious and broad experience. Good pick