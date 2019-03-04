Deadwood likely to take sports betting to the ballot themselves, after committee defeat

From the Argus Leader, Deadwood is making noise that they’re going to take it to the ballot to approve sports betting in SD after it was defeated in committee on a 7-3 vote:

Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, said they’ll regroup now that Senate Joint Resolution 2 has been defeated and likely move forward on collecting signatures for a ballot measure.

The measure would be a change to the SD Constitution, requiring the group to collect a minimum of 33,921 valid signatures, according to the Secretary of State.

I’d watch for them to get moving on this pretty quickly, as it’s a heavy lift to get that many signatures and to get it done correctly.

