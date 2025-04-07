Dell Rapids Democrat Scott Schlagel files paperwork to start campaign against Dusty Johnson for Congress

With Julian Beaudion filing paperwork to start a committee to run against Mike Rounds, I did a check for anyone else. And there was another Democrat who has filed for office that slipped by me:

A Scott Schlagel of Dell Rapids filed a Statement of Candidacy to run as a Democrat against Dusty Johnson back on March 12th.

Apparently he is a former correctional officer at the State Pen. Beyond that we don’t really know a thing. So, we’ll see.

Not taking this as a serious effort at this point.