With Julian Beaudion filing paperwork to start a committee to run against Mike Rounds, I did a check for anyone else. And there was another Democrat who has filed for office that slipped by me:
A Scott Schlagel of Dell Rapids filed a Statement of Candidacy to run as a Democrat against Dusty Johnson back on March 12th.
Apparently he is a former correctional officer at the State Pen. Beyond that we don’t really know a thing. So, we’ll see.
Not taking this as a serious effort at this point.
2 thoughts on “Dell Rapids Democrat Scott Schlagel files paperwork to start campaign against Dusty Johnson for Congress”
I expect Dusty will run for Governor. Even with an open seat, though, I don’t expect this guy to get much traction.
“Apparently he is a former correctional officer at the State Pen. Beyond that we don’t really know a thing.”
He’s a dumocrat…nothing else needs to be known.