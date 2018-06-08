Dem AG Candidate Tatewin Means earns AFL-CIO Endorsement

From Bob Mercer:
A Facebook message from AFL-CIO Sioux Falls president Kooper Caraway today announced the labor group’s endorsement of Tatewin Means for the Democratic state attorney general nomination, according to a news release from her campaign.
— Bob Mercer (@pierremercer) June 7, 2018
Without even knowing who the opponent will be. Open minded group. Bipartisan for sure.
Never mind. My bad. Guess there must be another dem opponent for a change.
Bye bye Seiler….
AG is likely to be the most fascinating race from here on out…both at the conventions and in the general
The Democrats have two excellent candidates for AG.