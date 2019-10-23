Dem Leadership resignations this afternoon – Argus version of story

From the Argus Leader:
Vice Chair Randy Seiler of Fort Pierre is now serving as chair and an emergency meeting of the state party’s executive committee is scheduled for Saturday, Seiler said.
Seiler wouldn’t say why Hawks and Burnette resigned.
If anyone has information on this – please feel free to e-mail in confidence me here.
“Seiler wouldn’t say why Hawks and Burnette resigned”
There is a very toxic social/political strategy coming out of the SDDP right now that alienates people.
I think the DNC’s brand is really getting hurt by Schiff and Pelosi, as well. Who would want to circle the wagons with those turds?
Good ideas are all that matter.
Engaging in and winning the arguments to yield superior ideas and foster cooperation is all that matters.
SDDP seems to hate white guys at all costs. This transfers necessarily to a hate of the white male lead atomic family unit. The strategy seems to be to alienate white men and the people who love, trust and revere them (not all of them, but the best of them).
Maybe that’s why the SDDP is struggling ..
A reminder to everyone to take a moment and rest when – engaged in the hard slogs – you need it.
Schiff Tries to Take a Nap:
https://youtu.be/1PORzc4wIXk