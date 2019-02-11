Democrat facebook group making gutter attacks against Governor over pot legalization

Wow. If you thought what passed as the level of discourse in this country couldn’t get any lower, state Democrats are working to force how politics are discussed in South Dakota into the gutter.

Case in point comes from recent posts on facebook in the “Living Blue in South Dakota” facebook group, managed by Randee Huber of Sioux Falls, where in the past week or so, they have been blasting some of the nastiest gutter attacks I’ve ever seen in South Dakota politics against Governor Kristi Noem for her opposition to pot legalization:

There are ways to disagree, but when the liberal left in South Dakota stoops to calling the Governor “bitch” and “f-ing stupid,” it is apparent that they’ve abandoned any hint of acting as anyone in normal society would.

It shows that as South Dakotans continue to reject the views of the left, they’re not going to try to forward their cause by attempting to win the hearts and minds of South Dakotans.

They’re going to throw trash from the gutter.

