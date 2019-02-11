Democrat facebook group making gutter attacks against Governor over pot legalization

Wow. If you thought what passed as the level of discourse in this country couldn’t get any lower, state Democrats are working to force how politics are discussed in South Dakota into the gutter.
Case in point comes from recent posts on facebook in the “Living Blue in South Dakota” facebook group, managed by Randee Huber of Sioux Falls, where in the past week or so, they have been blasting some of the nastiest gutter attacks I’ve ever seen in South Dakota politics against Governor Kristi Noem for her opposition to pot legalization:
There are ways to disagree, but when the liberal left in South Dakota stoops to calling the Governor “bitch” and “f-ing stupid,” it is apparent that they’ve abandoned any hint of acting as anyone in normal society would.
It shows that as South Dakotans continue to reject the views of the left, they’re not going to try to forward their cause by attempting to win the hearts and minds of South Dakotans.
They’re going to throw trash from the gutter.
The admins of that pages often speak of getting high, drugs, weed, suicide, moving to Cali, getting high, drugs, weed, suicide, moving to Portugal, getting high, drugs, weed, suicide, moving to Amsterdam, getting high, drugs, weed, suicide, moving to Canada, getting high, drugs , weed, suicide moving to a different reality, getting high, drugs, weed, suicide…..…
I’m not defending drug abuse or bad language, but if they’re not committing crimes against others, it’s really none of Nanny Noem’s business what people do to their own minds and bodies.
This reminds me of the Impractical Jokers episode where Murr’s punishment is to go around on New York City sidewalks grabbing cigarettes from smokers and crushing them out on the sidewalk. Are we really going to feign shock when they become angry?
Most of us don’t want to abuse drugs. Most of us just want government to quit wasting our time and resources on an expensive, counterproductive war against people who do.
It would be easier to ship them collect on delivery to California.
Or ship them to Utah?
By “living blue” does that mean they are suffering from hypoxia?
Governor Noem, keep persisting.
So this Randee Huber is a jerk and this Rayna whoever is the real not-nice-person (I’m not going to stoop to the level of Living Blue in South Dakota; this sounds like a bunch of creeps who would be better off in California instead of trying to ruin South Dakota). Liberals can’t defend their position so they resort to name-calling, and not very clever name-calling at that.
Living Blue South Dakota = Dakota Free Press = The direction of the SD Dem Party.
Mr. A, I was thinking the same thing. Mr. H at the Dakota Free Press is polite and does not call names or use profanities, but he has a lot of out-of-state name-callers on his blog who do and it for sure must rub the voters he entices the wrong way as he seems to go backwards in the votings. Calling people names from the libbie’s main blog, this Blue one, is probably not going to help their causes and more likely will hurt them.
Agreed. They sabotaged the reasonable SD Democrat candidates effort to win who ran last cycle. Mr. H will never be in the legislatures and those out of state name callers on his blog and the Blue one will insure the Dems never stand a chance in Southern Dakota. The one positive is that one can build a goat herd empire from all those name calling libbies.
Industrial hemp is NOT your hippie’s weed. Educate yourself. Botany.
The demon weed used by hippies is indeed a different sort of evil plant, but having libbies calling people names probably doesn’t help the cause of this botanical specimen they call hemp. It probably hurts it, but not as much as it puts holes boats of reasonable Dems, like perhaps Mr. Sutton was. This is why the Party Democratic continues to sink in the Great State of South Dakota.
True, hemp is not the same thing as marijuana.
When the advocates of hemp production eschew nylon and polyester and wear only plant based fibers I might be convinced there’s a market for hemp.
While hemp is more resistant to salt water than sisal and safer for marine animals than nylon, it is unlikely that boat owners and fishermen will trade out their nylon equipment for hemp without legislative mandates. Good luck
Exactly right, Anne. I fear it’s time for hemp to take its place among Jerusalem artichokes, white mushrooms and the litany of other agricultural scams the state has endured over the years. Every time the ag economy gets rocky, somebody starts pushing a miracle crop to save us.
Cue the chapter 12 lawyers . . .
So you should have the choice about what crops farmers should plant, rather than the farmer himself?
You, like Troy and most others here, are a fraud of a conservative.
Great thought, clearly you think we should likewise legalize Ponzi schemes, stock frauds and buying the Brooklyn bridge as those are personal decisions as well. Protecting the public against fraudulent schemes doesn’t begin to rise to the level of nanny state legislating you’re trying to infer.
Punishing fraud is an appropriate function of civil government. Perpetrating fraud isn’t.
The fraud here is in the idea that farmers should need preapproval from intrusive meddlers like Kristi Noem and Anne Beal before they’re allowed to plant their own crops on their own land.
Never thought I would see the comparison of farmers being able to choose what cash crop they grow to a Ponzi scheme or stock fraud. My neighbors in ND made more on hemp than they did any of their other crops. Diversifying production directly reduces risk and the demand for hemp related products is only increasing. Noem’s concerns fall flat. Hemp will be moving through the state and the reservations will be loving it.
Allowing farmers to grow hemp is comparable to a Ponzi scheme and stock fraud?
What a completely risible analogy, mhs.
Well Hemp passed in the House 65-2. Good thing there many farmers in favor of this bill.
http://sdlegislature.gov/Legislative_Session/Committees/Default.aspx?Committee=425&Session=2019&tab=Agendas&document=none might want to educate yourself and listen to the testimonials.
One wonders why they are so emotional about a plant being used for industrial purposes. Are they farmers? Textile workers? Invested in the rope making industry?
Seriously. What gives? Its almost as if they have some sort of agenda beyond making paper and textiles. Hmmmm.
And if they do? Who cares? What they do with their bodies and free time is none of your business and it isn’t the governments either.
because we end up paying for their poor choices.
You do the same with alcohol. And driving. Why is this different?
We have enough problems as it is. We don’t need more.
So it isnt different. Cool.
We are surprised with gutter language from SD Dems??! They are just modeling themselves after other leftists who seem to favor name-calling and gutter language instead of sane debate.
Grab em by the pussy, Springer!
And then they wonder why so many people are leaving the party. Sorry, SD is never going to be California or Massachusetts. They need to get back to the party they use to be……..standing up for the working class and the little guy.
Horrible. And to think everyone who posts here is so sensitive and feeling when they talk about those they don’t agree with.
It’s so entertaining to see the whining. Noem’s a big girl. If she can’t take being called names she’s in the wrong business. But I don’t hear her whining about it. She’s tougher than all you guys in here put together.
With passage of 65-2 in the House, it seems to me that this bill would make for an unpopular veto. Guess we’ll see how the Senate version fares.
There is hope……good job House. Who were the 2 that voted against it?
Yeas 65, Nays 2, Excused 3, Absent 0
Yeas:
Anderson; Bartels; Barthel; Beal; Bordeaux; Borglum; Brunner; Chaffee; Cwach; Dennert; Deutsch; Diedrich; Duba; Duvall; Finck; Frye-Mueller; Glanzer; Goodwin; Gosch; Greenfield (Lana); Gross; Hammock; Hansen; Healy; Howard; Hunhoff; Johnson (Chris); Johnson (David); Karr; Koth; Lake; Latterell; Lesmeister; Livermont; Marty; McCleerey; Mills; Milstead; Miskimins; Mulally; Otten (Herman); Perry; Peterson (Kent); Peterson (Sue); Pischke; Pourier; Qualm; Randolph; Rasmussen; Reed; Reimer; Ring; Rounds; Saba; Schoenfish; Smith (Jamie); St John; Steele; Sullivan; Weis; Wiese; Willadsen; York; Zikmund; Haugaard
Nays:
Jensen (Kevin); Post
Excused:
Chase; Johns; Olson
Thanks Gideon.
do i recall correctly that in olden times (the 20th century) when a nightclub comedian was using profanity they were said to be “working blue?” there’s unintentional irony with a potty-mouth post from a group calling themselves “living blue.”
Just hang on….it will only get more guttural going into 2020 …watch and see… these people might be mild compared to the national blogs that have already started. We will all have to get in the mud apparently to stand against the insane onslaught..
It doesn’t get more guttural than David “Grab Em By the Pussy” Dennison.
I see our old neighbor Bob has smoked that stinky weed so long he forgot his own name and now calls himself CIRD. We knew his memory was failing from smoking that crap but well we tried to warn him.
Mr. CIRD, from the Hot Springs, is not to be confused with the balder Mr. Curd, who is from Sioux Falls. Both dispense medicine and medical advice and advocate they can make you healthier.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/405349-resurfaced-video-shows-trump-using-retarded-despite-denial
I’m sure Kristi can handle it. She’s tough. She probably doesn’t even know about that FB page. However, the point, I believe, is that this is what we can expect from SD libs and will probably only get lower. They don’t seem to understand that they are in a deep red state. Honestly, if they’re THAT bothered by it, they should move. I know many who have moved to a state that more aligned with their political beliefs. I’m sure they’d still find something to gripe about but they would up their level of happiness by a decibel or two. And of course, we’d be better off to boot!
Marijuana has nothing to do with being a blue or red state, it’s all about education. Medical marijuana is legal in reddest state in the union. Utah. SD will soon be there.
But hemp isn’t marijuana. Hemp is a nice textile with a lot of uses which were better served by nylon, which is stronger, lighter weight and more durable. From what I have read, hemp does not dye well so the finished textile is always grayish brown, making it less desirable for clothing than flax, which is now being fed to chickens because people aren’t that interested in wearing linen.
The farmers should be allowed to grow it if they want to, but should study the market before they jump in.
It will be great for the farmers and great industrial development for SD