This is odd.
There was a door hanger distributed in D14 yesterday.. but it is oddly remarkable by what isn’t on there.
Liberal Democrat Erin Healy is NOT on this piece which highlights everyone she’s running with.
Which leaves a person to wonder if she was intentionally omitted because Healy doesn’t want people to identify her as a Democrat.
7 thoughts on “Democrat Legislator Healy omitted from Democrat Party campaign piece distributed in her District”
You think she asked to be left out? I think it’s more likely they intentionally excluded her. She doesn’t seem to work so well with others, and wasn’t there a mailer sent out about her cancel culture comments? The D14 Democrats probably don’t want to be associated with her controversy?
Democrats are doing that all over South Dakota. Why would any admit they were a Democrat anyway.
Adding to the oddity is that while the young woman is unable to work with others and just generally pisses people off with her youthful and arrogant ignorance, she is the prettiest of the libbies running. One might thing they’d feature her, but no.
With Timmy Reed on the brochure I don’t blame her.
Why? Looks to me like they copied each other’s message.
Healy – issues ranging from health care to education – Guarantee a college education is both accessible and affordable – ensure that all children have access to a foundation of learning – Pay teachers competitive wages.
Reed – investing in health care, education – make in-state tuition affordable expand -access to early childhood education – pay our teachers what they have been promised, and deserve.
She asked to be taken off. She knows her district will be 60% Trump and she doesn’t want to be cast aside by Biden’s negative coattails.
Did she leave that comment somewhere the public can view it?