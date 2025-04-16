Democrat Sheryl Johnson terminates Congressional committee; $1910 returned, and a closed committee

Here’s the downside of taking one for the team, in reference to Democrat Sheryl Johnson who ran this last election for Congress against Dusty Johnson:

SherylJohnson Termination 1q 2025 FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

In taking one for the team, Sheryl’s committee ends with a duplicate payment returned, which allowed her to pay off consultants, and to walk away with $1912.10 left over from her refund for a mailing not issued/duplicate payment. And with no fanfare, it’s over.

I suppose it could be worse, and she could be sitting with $36k in debt and going to events in a green hat & matching outfit, like Justin McNeal?

Well.. At least she is walking away with her dignity.