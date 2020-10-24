Democrat Treasurer candidate’s latest excuse is that robocall allowable as ’emergency.’ PUC Chair Gary Hanson says not even close.

With an ever-evolving excuse, after he was earlier unable to cite the basis under which he thought robocalling cell phones was allowable, Democrat Minnehaha County Treasurer candidate Patrick Starr is now …’creatively’ interpreting the law and claiming that his campaign robocall to cell phones (which is illegal under federal law) was somehow allowable as an ’emergency?’

Unfortunately for Starr, Public Utilities Commission chairman Gary Hanson immediately called him out on that dumb excuse.

In a press release that began “I am not going to apologize for doing the right thing,” Starr claimed it was exactly that. “In the face of a declared emergency, a public official is duty bound to use all means to give proper instructions to the public for their safety,” Starr wrote, citing an FCC exemption that says robocalls can be “made for emergency purposes.” and.. Hanson said the subject of the robocalls “does not rise to the level of being an emergency of any sort.” “I think everybody knows an election is taking place,” he added.

So, Patrick Starr isn’t going to apologize for burning up people’s cell phone minutes for the illegal campaign commercial broadcast to their phones?

There’s a lot of hubris here coming from a politician who can’t acknowledge that he screwed up. First it was the fault of the Secretary of State for having bad numbers, and now it’s permissible to blast his campaign message out & burn people’s cell phone minutes up… because his need to repeat his name a few times at voters was somehow an ’emergency?’

This is just continuing to roll into a bigger and bigger election fiasco for Starr, and escalating as quickly as he can fabricate excuses.

First he was scared of Kristi Noem, now he doesn’t have to follow any laws on robocalls because he declares it an emergency.

Wow.

And remember, if you received the Starr robocall on your cell phone, you can make a complaint to the FCC by clicking on this link at http://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/.