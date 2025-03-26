Just received this interesting message..
“In the Pennington County Democratic party e-mail this morning they have a call to collect Dem-friendly businesses. I’m not a dem, so I have no additional information. I just wonder if it will turn dems from doing business with businesses that aren’t on the list. I also wonder about publication of the list and what business in the mostly Red Pennington county shopping area.”
Democrat Friendly Businesses in South Dakota by Pat Powers on Scribd
In looking at the Google Form, it’s not something created specifically by Pennington County Democrats, but by the state-level South Dakota Democratic Party. So, I would assume that all of the Dem party organizations may be sending it out. Very interesting.
If I were cynical and had worked in politics a long time.. I might wonder if this is a way for Democrats to gather a list of business owners to recruit, since there are a few too many Republicans who have tried to close South Dakota for business, as they attack data centers, wind, solar & mining, building and development, etcetera and so on.
Who knows? Democrats might be trying to see how many business owners are re-evaluating the political causes they put their coin and efforts behind?
When there are Republicans out there who deride basic economic development as crony capitalism and the liberals against the transport of ethanol byproducts via pipeline have taken over the SDGOP, I’m not sure that I can blame Democrats for shooting their shot.
6 thoughts on “Democrats compiling list of Democrat friendly businesses? Is it because they see a SDGOP that’s less friendly to business?”
Sounds like when Laura Armstrong and other democrats in Rapid City started a Facebook page promoting businesses in town that were “Caring Businesses” that followed the strictest Covid mask requirements and social distancing rules.
Please publish that list if it ever becomes available. I would like to know what businesses to not give my money.
What does that mean “democrat friendly”? I’m friendly to everyone that comes into my establishment. You’re a customer. At that point, I really don’t care about your party affiliation.
Are Bud Light and Target, Republican Friendly?
You see, people like to give money to those who believe in a similar fashion. Much of the reason why Tesla and My Pillow will end up in the graveyard.
The South-Dakota-closed-for-business meme has only been swirling at this site a few days and is already tiresome to the point of obnoxiousness. Airports have long scared taxpayers to extract more money, the military is always threatening to abandon its bases, and the education blob is never happy. As for wind and solar, these are scams of the highest order — inefficient and stupid ways to generate occasional power. If things are truly heading south, we’ll know soon enough. But I seriously doubt that anything the Legislature did or didn’t do will be the cause.
It has to do with business development environment, sure. That is where the GOP is leaving itself in the ditch right now. But on a larger scale, SD Democrats are sharing this state every day with many MAGA-hat-wearing people, whose idea of a friendly greeting to a stranger is a series of jokes about Sleepy Joe and Kahmallah or whatever yucks Gutfeld had them laughing at last night. Just so you know, Democrats don’t want to hear it. Or patronize it.