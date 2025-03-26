Democrats compiling list of Democrat friendly businesses? Is it because they see a SDGOP that’s less friendly to business?

Just received this interesting message..

“In the Pennington County Democratic party e-mail this morning they have a call to collect Dem-friendly businesses. I’m not a dem, so I have no additional information. I just wonder if it will turn dems from doing business with businesses that aren’t on the list. I also wonder about publication of the list and what business in the mostly Red Pennington county shopping area.”

Democrat Friendly Businesses in South Dakota by Pat Powers on Scribd

In looking at the Google Form, it’s not something created specifically by Pennington County Democrats, but by the state-level South Dakota Democratic Party. So, I would assume that all of the Dem party organizations may be sending it out. Very interesting.

If I were cynical and had worked in politics a long time.. I might wonder if this is a way for Democrats to gather a list of business owners to recruit, since there are a few too many Republicans who have tried to close South Dakota for business, as they attack data centers, wind, solar & mining, building and development, etcetera and so on.

Who knows? Democrats might be trying to see how many business owners are re-evaluating the political causes they put their coin and efforts behind?

When there are Republicans out there who deride basic economic development as crony capitalism and the liberals against the transport of ethanol byproducts via pipeline have taken over the SDGOP, I’m not sure that I can blame Democrats for shooting their shot.