Democrats happy to be “Present” in Washington, when it comes to their Socialist fantasy.

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

One Reply to “Democrats happy to be “Present” in Washington, when it comes to their Socialist fantasy.”

  1. Ike

    Nah, Mr. Thune, we demand senate hearings on the bill. Tell Cocaine Mitch he’ll get his votes if the senate and the American people get a chance to hear from the experts.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.