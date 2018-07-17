Dems attacking GOP for 15 minute speech, but seem to have forgotten about Dem staffer who is in prison for spying.

I’m assuming by now everyone has read the story about Maria Butina, the gal who has been charged with being an unreported foreign agent. If you remember back in 1980, President Carter’s brother Billy had similar accusations leveled against him for doing the same for Libya.

Surprisingly, South Dakota Democrats, trying to not look inept for once, have blasted out a press release attacking the GOP, because Butina spoke for about 15 minutes at TAR Camp several years ago:

SDDP Executive Director Sam Parkinson released the following statement after Maria Butina, a Russian woman who, along with current GOP congressional candidate Dusty Johnson, spoke at the 2015 SDGOP Teenage Republicans Camp, was arrested yesterday and charged with conspiracy to act as an unregistered agent of the Russian government with the goal of infiltrating American political organizations: “The SDGOP owes the people of South Dakota a detailed explanation of how Ms. Butina came to speak at their Teenage Republican Camp at the same time she began her efforts to infiltrate and influence American political organizations, and what relationship, if any, she has with their organization or any of their candidates and elected officials.

As one of 25-30 speakers addressing the kids, during her 15 minute talk abut gun rights Butina was unable to infiltrate the Teenage Republicans, since she was no longer a teenager.

Although, I do see a couple kids wearing red shirts. I promise you, we’ll keep our eye on those kids.

That being said, it’s interesting that Democrats are taking such interest about an unregistered foreign agent standing in front of high school kids. Because they are surprisingly quiet about the woman who served on the staff of South Dakota Dem elected officials (PUC and US Senate) who was convicted of espionage against the US, spying for nearly 30 years before being caught:

Unbeknownst to their large families and lifelong friends, Kendall was Cuba’s Agent 202 and Gwen Agent 123 or E-634—spies dedicated not just to each other but also to what they saw as Fidel Castro’s socialist nirvana in the Caribbean. And despite their enjoying every benefit that US citizenship and residence can bestow, the government alleges that they nursed a deep-seated rage against the United States. and.. Cuba bonded Kendall and Gwen Myers together. They met in Washington sometime after 1976, when she moved here, fired by a starry-eyed idealism. She had been a constituent case worker for Senator James Abourezk, a liberal Democrat, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and had landed a low-level job on his Capitol Hill staff. Among her colleagues were Tom Daschle, later Senate majority leader, and Pete Rouse, now a senior adviser to President Obama. One of Abourezk’s passions was Cuba and ending the economic embargo. He visited the island several times, including taking a basketball team to Havana in 1977 as part of a group from South Dakota. Abourezk recalls: “At the welcoming banquet, I told them, ‘This is the biggest gathering of Americans in Cuba since the Bay of Pigs invasion.’ The Cubans tore the roof off laughing.” At the banquet, Abourezk took out his guitar and sang country numbers and the Cuban patriotic song “Guantanamera” with Teofilo Acosta, a former first secretary at the Cuban Mission to the UN and a known senior DGI clandestine operative. Afterward, Abourezk declared: “I’ll tell you one thing—these Communists got rhythm.” and… After her arrest, the first person Gwen called was former senator Abourezk. He recalls: “They had her in the FBI lockup, and a woman FBI agent called me on the phone and said, ‘Gwen Myers wants to speak to you.’

So, while Dems are raising cain about the mote in the eye of Republicans, they’re being pretty darned quiet about the log in their own.

UPDATE:

The argus did a story on it, and Dusty Johnson responded to the schadenfreude that the Dem ED is trying to whip up:

Prior to her speech, Johnson scoured Butina’s record online and found no reason to question her. He said he also felt more comfortable hosting the free speaker because USD and Sioux Falls schools had also welcomed her in. “Expecting that people at a summer camp would sniff out a Russian spy as part of a 25-minute speech about freedom is probably expecting more than any rational person could,” he said.

“Expecting more than any rational person could?”

Considering that we’re dealing with hysteria from the Dem ED, that’s pretty dead on.

