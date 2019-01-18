Dems claiming no national affiliation on Women’s March. But.. then why do locals have suggestions for avoiding controversy?

South Dakota Democrats are moving quickly to try to weasel away from the controversies over allegations of anti-Semitism and other allegations of bigotry involved with this years’ Women’s March, proclaiming independence from the national Women’s March:
If that’s the case… then why is the local group posting tips from the national group on how to avoid the controversy:
That seems like a lot of effort of State Democrats to not do what they should be doing. Wouldn’t it be easier for local Democrats to reject the anti-Semitism of the national leaders of the Women’s March group, such as the national Democrat Party has done, and drop their co-sponsorship?
Why won’t State Democrats do the easy thing to reject and distance themselves from what their former National Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz has cited as “anti-Semitism, anti-LBGTQIA sentiment and hateful, racist rhetoric?”
Probably because South Dakota Dems are hip deep in tomorrow’s rally:
Democrat State Reps. Kelly Sullivan, Linda Duba, and Erin Healy are all on the just-released list of speakers at the rally.
Ah. No wonder they won’t join the national Democrat Party and do the obviously right thing.
Oh yeah, totally independent. Just having the event on the same day, same time and the RSVP goes to the national website but totally independent. Nothing to see here. Move along.
I recall what one of my friends from GWU who is Jewish, semi-liberal and Republican said to me over 30 years ago: “On the issues, I probably should be Democrat but my gut doesn’t trust them.”
I’m betting he finds the Democratic Party on this issue and the GOP on Rep. King affirming of his intuition.
Regardless, when are Republicans going to start marching for women?
I’ve marched for women many times. I’ve marched for children, too. I’d have marched into Europe to kill Nazis, but I wasn’t born yet. Shout out to ALL soldiers, Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, and independents, who’ve marched.
“Let’s hear it for the 1st Amendment!”
Agree. Free Speech always and everywhere.
Republican women aren’t stupid enough to believe lies, we don’t need a march.
So the Access Hollywood tape was a lie?
JKC,
Confirmed. Virtue Signal Received.
Now when you receive that “Signal,” what type of aluminium foil do you use? 😉
The Women’s March works to improve the lives of women… please.
They support the death of innocent baby girls. They separate us into groups so to divide us. They want us to think all men are toxic. This group is founded on hate and lies, no thanks.
Roe v. Wade only legalizes abortion for the first trimester, or up to 13 weeks, while the sex of a fetus is not determined until 16 to 20 weeks out. So please elaborate on your discrimatory claim.
You don’t know much about reproduction. The sex of a baby is determined once the sperm meets the egg. Many, many baby girls are aborted. The Women’s March does not support women, they support death, hate and lies.
Just because it’s law, doesn’t make it right.
What is the problem with all of this? Good exercise, supporting one another. Freedom of Speech. Sure beats being stuck inside especially those with SAD.
#shoutyourabortion